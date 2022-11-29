WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on this week’s WWE NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly will appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The company announced that the trio of WWE Hall of Famers will be on hand to help Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg introduce the participants of the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge Match at the NXT Deadline event. Michaels announced the new match earlier this month on NXT. The winner of both the men’s and women’s match will earn a championship match.

BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/j3NftdcWge — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2022

NXT Deadline will air live on Peacock on December 10. The only other announced match for the show is Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship.

