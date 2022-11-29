News Ticker

WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on this week’s WWE NXT

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 29, 2022

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly will appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The company announced that the trio of WWE Hall of Famers will be on hand to help Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg introduce the participants of the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge Match at the NXT Deadline event. Michaels announced the new match earlier this month on NXT. The winner of both the men’s and women’s match will earn a championship match.

NXT Deadline will air live on Peacock on December 10. The only other announced match for the show is Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship.

