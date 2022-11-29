Bianca Belair discusses working as a babyface in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair says that the key to being a strong babyface in WWE is to simply be yourself.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Belair talked about her run as a babyface on the main roster, what she does to stay likable, and the possibility of a heel turn down the road.

“The best advice I can give someone is being myself,” Belair said of working as a babyface. “If I go around calling myself The EST of WWE, I have to believe it. I’m big on being the genuine me, and you’re either going to like it or you’re going to love it, but I’m going to love myself to where you’re not going to have a choice.

“I’ve had such a positive impact. Walking out and seeing the signs and kids dressed as me and inspiring people…to have that connection with people and to think about possibly turning on them, I feel like it’s me turning on them! I mean, maybe. In NXT, I had so much fun. It was fun to be a bad guy, but as the EST, it can go either way.”

Bianca Belair is the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She recently captained a team inside of War Games at Survivor Series against Damage CNTRL and was victorious.

