The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week on WWE Raw.

During this week’s episode of the show, WWE announced that The Usos would defend their tag championships against Elias & Matt Riddle. The Usos interrupted a backstage promo by Riddle and Elias, which is what prompted the challenge to be made for the match. Later in the show, the commentary team declared that the match had been made official.

The Usos most recently successfully defended their titles against The New Day on Smackdown. In doing so, they became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

