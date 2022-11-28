William Regal AEW contract status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

William Regal will be working with AEW for the foreseeable future.

Dave Meltzer corrected an earlier report that indicated Regal joined the company with a one year contract. The new report details that Regal is signed to AEW on a three year deal and therefore will be saddle with Tony Khan for a while, despite “running away” from Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Regal joined AEW earlier this year after being released from the WWE. He started the Blackpool Combat Club with Moxley and Bryan Danielson early in his run, but turned on Moxley at the Full Gear PPV earlier this month. Regal gave brass knuckles to MJF during the main event AEW World Championship match and MJF used the weapon to hit Moxley, secure the victory, and the title.

This week on Dynamite, Regal gave a vague explanation in regards to his actions, but was confronted by Moxley. Eventually, Danielson told Moxley to stand down. Moxley’s response was to tell Regal to run far away. Regal then immediately left the ring.

