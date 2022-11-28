Fox network in jeopardy of being dropped from DirectTV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Fox, the network that airs WWE Smackdown on a weekly basis is in jeopardy of being dropped from DirectTV. The network released a statement on a the situation and what the timeline is for a resolution on the part of both entities.

“FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks,” a statement on the site read. “Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms.

“As such we are compelled to alert viewers who are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-Verse subscribers that they could lose access to their favorite FOX programming beginning at midnight, December 2, including the NFL, the Big Ten College Football Championship on FOX, the FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and FS1, FOX local news, and more.”

The WWE signed a billion dollar contract with the network to air Smackdown. The program debuted on the air in 2019.

CATCH-UP: WWE set to host major show in India