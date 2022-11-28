VIP AUDIO 11/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – 5th-Ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Evaluating JBL as champ, Hogan-Savage politics, RVD’s push, Survivor Series 2004 (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 12, 2004 fifth-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

In-depth match-by-match analysis of the hype for each of the Survivor Series matches, predictions on some outcomes, and overall thoughts on the line-up…

Evaluation of JBL as champion and who Bruce would choose to replace JBL as champion on the Smackdown roster and why…

What could be done with Rob Van Dam…

Whether the ECW DVD being released on Tuesday could lead to a bigger push for RVD or any other former ECW, now WWE talents…

Thoughts on Tough Enough on Smackdown so far, including ideas for how to turn the Kurt Angle-Daniel Puder incident into a money-drawing feud…

Politics in TNA between Jerry Jarrett and Jeff Jarrett and between Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan, and who would Bruce choose in each of those battles if made to choose…

And much more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

