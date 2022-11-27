FREE PODCAST 11/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay: Raw hits a bit of reset button, did Elias succeed in big spot, Paige faction gets name, plus Starrcade in-person review (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (11-14-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay of Survivor and TNA fame to break down a bit of a “reset” edition of Raw with the start of a new season post Survivor Series including Elias in a big match against Roman Reigns, a Braun Strowman-Kane angle, an improved Jason Jordan, Paige’s faction gets a name, and more. Jonny then details WWE’s Starrcade event he attended Saturday night in Greensboro, N.C. And finally they answer emails about Raw.
