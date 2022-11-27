WWE set to host major show in India

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE will reportedly host a major show in India in January of next year.

Sportskeeda is reporting that WWE will host a grand scale event in Hyderabad and that the show will likely take place on January 18. The report indicates that talent involved in the show will be a mix of Indian talent and international talent. Specific talent involved have not been officially announced at this time.

Last year, the company ran the first-ever Superstar Spectacle in India in January as well. During recent investor calls, Stephanie McMahon touted the success of their international shows including Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and Clash at the Castle in the UK.

Clash at the Castle was the first stadium event in the UK in 30 years. Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event. Reigns won the match after Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and interfered on The Bloodline’s behalf.

