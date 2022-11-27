WWE strategy with Sasha Banks chants in Boston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has a strategy for handling Sasha Banks chants in Boston during Survivor Series on Saturday night.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE piped down the chants with various production techniques. The Boston audience chanted for Banks at various points in time throughout the show. The report indicates that new detail regarding a Banks return and new contract was not available and the relationship between both sides continues to be muddy.

Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw in May. Neither has been seen on WWE television since. Banks has participated in various modeling gigs while away from WWE, but has not wrestled at all since.

