Roman Reigns Royal Rumble opponent reportedly set

The opponent for Roman Reigns is reportedly set in place for the 2023 Royal Rumble and it’s a familiar face.

WrestlingNews is reporting that Reigns is slated to face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. Owens challeneged Reigns for the Universal Championship on multiple occasions during the Thunderdome era.

Owens joined Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Brawling Brutes to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline inside of War Games at Survivor Series on Saturday night. Owens took the fall in the match after Sami Zayn officially sided with Reigns and The Bloodline over his long time friend.

Owens is a former Universal Champion and a multiple time IC/US Champion in WWE.

