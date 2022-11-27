News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/27 – The Fix Flashback (11-11-2015): WWE Hell in a Cell fallout with Undertaker, looking ahead to Survivor Series, Cena, Reigns, Paige, more (123 min.)

November 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 11, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Fallout of Seth’s injury
  • Raw analysis
  • Taker/Kane angle with Wyatt Family
  • Heel authority figures-
  • Can Roman Reigns get over at a top level
  • Breaking Ground review after three weeks
  • Prospects of Kurt Angle vs. Ken Shamrock in an MMA fight
  • Where does Ronda Rousey’s challenger on Saturday rank among past challengers
  • Bellator’s direction
  • The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame result
  • More

