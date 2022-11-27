VIP AUDIO 11/27 – The Fix Flashback (11-11-2015): WWE Hell in a Cell fallout with Undertaker, looking ahead to Survivor Series, Cena, Reigns, Paige, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 11, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- Fallout of Seth’s injury
- Raw analysis
- Taker/Kane angle with Wyatt Family
- Heel authority figures-
- Can Roman Reigns get over at a top level
- Breaking Ground review after three weeks
- Prospects of Kurt Angle vs. Ken Shamrock in an MMA fight
- Where does Ronda Rousey’s challenger on Saturday rank among past challengers
- Bellator’s direction
- The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame result
- More
