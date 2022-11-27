VIP AUDIO 11/27 – The Fix Flashback (11-11-2015): WWE Hell in a Cell fallout with Undertaker, looking ahead to Survivor Series, Cena, Reigns, Paige, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 11, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Fallout of Seth’s injury

Raw analysis

Taker/Kane angle with Wyatt Family

Heel authority figures-

Can Roman Reigns get over at a top level

Breaking Ground review after three weeks

Prospects of Kurt Angle vs. Ken Shamrock in an MMA fight

Where does Ronda Rousey’s challenger on Saturday rank among past challengers

Bellator’s direction

The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame result

More

