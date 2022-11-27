VIP AUDIO 11/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-9-2004): Reaction within WWE to the Angle-Puder incident, what Debra was doing backstage at Raw, Hogan-Savage verbal exchange backstage, early praise for Batista’s upside, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 9, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics: Insight into what the reaction is within WWE to the Kurt Angle-Daniel Puder incident and how it affects Puder’s future in WWE… Why wrestlers who were cut were cut… Praise for the upside of Batista… What Debra was doing backstage at Raw last night… Details on the verbal exchange between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage at the TNA PPV Sunday night… The backstage demeanors of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Roddy Piper… Major news on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Joanie “Chyna” Laurer sex tape… A health update on Carlito Colon… A health update on Elix Skipper… More backstage notes from TNA’s PPV… Analysis of the approach WWE is taking with the Raw main event at Survivor Series including pros and cons of the added tension to the heel foursome…

