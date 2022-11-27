VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Detailed report on Valerie Loureda’s first mixed tag plus audio of her first live introduction, multiple debuts including Kale Dixon & Oba Femi, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup covers November 2022 in WWE Developmental news including:
- Releases including Bodhi Hayward & Erica Yan
- Injury updates for Brooklyn Barlow, Arianna Grace, & Yulisa Leon
- NXT trainees offering Instagram exclusive content subscriptions
- Developments including Secretary G’s promo training, Sanjana George’s NAGA tournament, Gabi Butler’s signing, and more
- The Search for Africa’s Next WWE Superstar details and analysis
- Fall 2022 WWE Performance Center Rookie Class announced
- WWE Campus Rush November events details and analysis
- Monthly Valerie Loureda Tracker
- Select house show results
- Detailed report and analysis from November 12 NXT Orlando house show including Valerie Loureda in a mixed tag match (plus audio of her first introduction), Kale Dixon’s debut, and more
- Analysis of Dani Palmer’s and Oba Femi’s Level Up debuts
- Thoughts from inside the November 22 episode of NXT TV
