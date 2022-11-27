News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Detailed report on Valerie Loureda’s first mixed tag plus audio of her first live introduction, multiple debuts including Kale Dixon & Oba Femi, more (79 min.)

November 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup covers November 2022 in WWE Developmental news including:

  • Releases including Bodhi Hayward & Erica Yan
  • Injury updates for Brooklyn Barlow, Arianna Grace, & Yulisa Leon
  • NXT trainees offering Instagram exclusive content subscriptions
  • Developments including Secretary G’s promo training, Sanjana George’s NAGA tournament, Gabi Butler’s signing, and more
  • The Search for Africa’s Next WWE Superstar details and analysis
  • Fall 2022 WWE Performance Center Rookie Class announced
  • WWE Campus Rush November events details and analysis
  • Monthly Valerie Loureda Tracker
  • Select house show results
  • Detailed report and analysis from November 12 NXT Orlando house show including Valerie Loureda in a mixed tag match (plus audio of her first introduction), Kale Dixon’s debut, and more
  • Analysis of Dani Palmer’s and Oba Femi’s Level Up debuts
  • Thoughts from inside the November 22 episode of NXT TV

