11/28 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Miz vs. Dexter Lumis, Becky Lynch speaks, Street Profits vs. Gable & Otis, Survivor Series fallout

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 28, 2022

NORFOLK, VA. AT NORFOLK SCOPE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on the men’s WarGames main event including the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens conversation that Jey Uso overheard.

-Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos arrived. They were in a great bood and sharing laughs. Everyone appeared to be on the same page other than Solo, whose resting face continues to be blank.

-Becky Lynch made her ring entrance. “The Man returns to Monday Night Raw!” declared Kevin Patrick. He talked about her success in WarGames. Becky said it was great to be back and she said it didn’t feel right standing in the ring. She worked her way to ringside and then into the crowd, high-fiving fans. She stopped by a fan named Bobby. Fans chanted “Bobby!” He took a selfie movie as Becky talked with him. (I get that’s tempting, but he’s on live TV and can just be “in the moment” instead of fumbling with his phone.) Next, Zackary put his arm around her, and she quickly hstepped out of his reach and then talked about how she’s ready to leap off the top of cages to take care of business. “And there’s a lot of business to be taken care of,” she said. Zackary shouted, “That’s what The Man does!” (Zackary had the animated demeanor and lack of inhibitions of someone who started drinking before the show.) She said during her time away, she saw old faces return and new faces arrive and she’s eager to slap the heads off of each of them. She was then interrupted by Bayley’s music. “Leave it to Bayley to ruin the greatest moment of Zackary’s life,” Graves said.

Bayley said she thought Becky returned to WWE and felt humbled since she was hobnobbing with the “idiot peasants” in the crowd. She told the booing fans to shut up. Becky stayed in the crowd. Bayley said Becky went on and on about putting her body on the line for the fans. Bayley said that’s what she’s been doing. Fans chanted “Becky!” Bayley said she only had one brutal match, yet she’s getting no respect after everything she’s done the last four months. She brought the ladder match, the Last Woman Standing match, and the WarGames match. Bayley said the fan, Bobby, sucks. Bayley said he doesn’t. Bobby told Becky to go kick her butt. Graves asked why anyone would care what Bob thinks. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky came down the steps and went after Becky. Becky bashed them with a fan sign and then ran up the steps. (Please don’t brawl into a concourse that has already been cleared of fans by security, I’m thinking.) They brawled into a concourse that had already been cleared of fans by security. They destroyed a merch stand area that had nothing on the tables. Patrick said, “There’s merch everywhere!” (Except, well, there wasn’t that much.) Security pulled them apart.

(Keller’s Analysis: Argh! All hope is lost in Paul Levesque having a truly fresh vision for pro wrestling if he thinks it’s a good idea to do the ludicrously fake concession area brawl into a fake merch stand with cheering fans who were magically were moved 30 feet away on both sides for ostensibly unplanned brawl. This might be the dumbest thing done in pro wrestling other than dash-cams; Danhaussen casting spells does less to break any semblance of an immersive reality. Levesque had a chance to remove this irritant and instead he’s doing it. I’m very sad.)

-A clip aired of the women’s WarGames match.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. “MICHIN” MIA YIM

Mia Yim took controlo a minute in and applied a Tarantula. Dominik had some words for Dominik. Graves called it a rookie mistake. (Everyone does it. Everyone, Corey.) Ripley attacked a distracted Yim and threw her back into the ring. Dominik celebrated at ringside and fans booed. Ripley yelled down at Yim as she methodically kicked and slapped her. Yim made a comeback and landed roundkicks and a dropkick. Patrick said the trash-talking sparked something in her. Yim DDT’d Ripley and scored a two count. Graves noted they’re commercial-free for the first hour of Raw. He said not to blink and said it’ll be a night to remember. Dominik leaped onto the ring apron as Yim was about to run the ropes. She yanked Dominik into the ring. Patrick called it “a savvy maneuver.” Ripley then jumped Yim from behind. Patrick wondered if it was a trap set. A.J. Styles charged into the ring and tackled Dominik and nearly decapitated Ripley in the process.

WINNER: No contest in 7:00.

-Judgment Day attacked Styles. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made the save and cleared the ring. Fans chanted “O.C.!” Styles asked for a mic and asked The Judgment Day where they were going. He challenged them to a four-on-four match. Judgment Day charged into the ring and brawled. Patrick wished the referee good luck getting control of this.

Anderson threw Dominik over the barricade at ringside, Yim threw Ripley into the ringside steps, Gallows brawled with Damian Priest on the stage, and Styles threw Balor into the ring. The ref called for the bell.

(2) THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Balor & Dominik & Rhea Ripley) vs. THE O.C. (A.J. Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) & MIA YIM

They all were referring to it as “an eight-man tag.” Graves said everyone is jealous of Dominik because of “who he gets to hang out with.” Patrick said he doesn’t agree. Graves said he’d bet his last dollar that Bobby and Zachary feel the same way. Anderson rallied against Dominik and Balor, but then Priest surprised him with a clothesline for a two count.

Eventually Styles got the hot-tag and knocked Priest to ringside. Gallows then speared a leaping Priest into the announce desk. Styles kicked Dominik and then re-entered the ring where he landed an inverted DDT on Balor for a near fall, broken up by Ripley. When Ripley tried to kick Styles, he caught her boot. Balor rolled up Styles from behind for a two count. Balor then landed a quick slingblade. Both were down and slow to get up. They both leaped to their corners and tagged in Yim and Ripley. Yim leaped onto Ripley at ringside a minute later. The men returned to the ring and took turns hitting moves on each other. Dominik saved Priest from Magic Killer. Priest then chokeslammed Gallows. Styles, though, hit Priest with a Phenomenal Forearm. Balor tossed Styles out of the ring. Yim then spun Balor around and bodyslammed him. Balor rolled out of the ring, grabbing his back in pain. Yim set up Dominik for a DDT, but Ripley blcoked it and then hit Yim with her Rip Tide finisher for the win. Graves said Yim lived up to the “Michin” nickname.

WINNERS: The Judgement Day in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The first half gave off vibes of filling TV time, but it really picked up at the end. Dominik continues to shine in his role. I wish Priest could be less subtle when he leaps into the air right before getting tackled like that.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside who shifted to plugging the return of The Street Profits.

-Early in the day, Byron Saxton approached The Street Profits in the parking garage. Montez Ford is feels as good to be back as Saxton looks. Ford talked about all the changes since he was last there. He said they are back tonight and back in business. Otis and Chad Gable interrupted. Gable said he thought he didn’t have to hear the Profits’ annoying catch phrase anymore. He said he’s been busy making himself the best part of Raw and it’s been better without them. He said he requested a match with them and they plan to put the Profits back on the shelf. He said since all his ideas are awesome, the match was approved. Angelo Dawkins said Gable looks like the Elf on the Shelf. He made fun of his height and said he couldn’t see him. Otis emphatically said, “HNe’s right here!” The Profits yelled at Gable, “We want the smoke!” Gable insisted, “I ain’t no elf!”

(Keller’s Analysis: No change to the Profits after time away. Otis was the star here, insisting Gable was right there and totally not invisible because he was shorter than the Profits.)

-The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn, Usos, and Solo Sikoa made their entrance. Sami was doing his thing, rocking out on the stage and strutting his way to the ring. Graves said, “What a night for The Bloodline at Survivor Series!” Jimmy said, “The Bloodline is now in your city!” Jey said they went to war at WarGames on Saturday. He said he thinks he broke his hand for real and it was one of the toughest matches ever, but they stood tall. Jimmy said, “For the first time ever, there are no cracks in The Bloodline, baby!” Jimmy said Kevin Owens is upset about it all. “He’s mad because Sami Zayn isn’t his dog, he’s our dog,” Jimmy said. Sami chest-bumped him. He said for the past six months, Jimmy has been on his side from day one. He said that means everything to him. He addressed Jey, who looked on sheepishly and a touch skeptically.

Sami said he knows Jey didn’t trust him and didn’t like him, but at WarGames, the way he accepted him into the family at the end of the match, “That was Ucey!”Jey broke into a brief grin. Sami said going forward, any Bloodline business that needs to be handled, they are on the same page. Sami offered a handshake. Jey left Sami yanigng for a few seconds, but then slapped his hand in a friendly way and hugged him. They smiled and then Jimmy joined in. Solo stood, arms crossed, looking uninterested. Sami and the Usos encouraged him to hug them. As Solo seemed to perhaps, just maybe making a move toward a hug, Kevin Owens interrupted. Graves said, “Dammit, Kevin!”

Sami told Owens he knows he wants to change his mind. Owens said that’s not why he’s out there. He said he’s actually out there to tell Sami that he totally understand why he chose to do what he did on Saturday. “How many times in our careers have I done the exact same thing to you,” he said. “I’m actually not mad at you. I can’t blame you for it one bit.” He said since Saturday, he can’t help but think about how for 20 years, their careers have been linked to one another. He said he doesn’t want to fight him, team with him, or ride to shows together. He said he’s done and doesn’t want anything to do with him. Sami seemed okay with it. He said he feels the same way. He said he doesn’t want to fight him again and he’s okay if he’s never in the same room with him. “Because I don’t need you anymore,” he said. “I have family now.” He pointed at the Usos and Solo.

Owens said he’s genuinely happy for him with everyone going on with him the last few months. He said finally everyone in “the WWE Universe” (old habits die hard) can now see how great he is. He said he’s known it for 20 years, so he loves seeing others recognize it. He said it doesn’t matter how many times he calls them family, he’s not their real blood and he never will be. Fans booed. Sami gave off a vibe that he didn’t believe it. Jey told Sami that he’s just bad because he doesn’t have any family around him. He if he’s got a problem with Sami, he’s got a problem with him, too. Owens said he’s got good news for him. He said he’s done with Sami, but he’ll still kick Jey’s ass any day of the week. He challenged him to a match later. Jey said that’s cool. He said he pinned him at WarGames and he’ll pin him tonight on Raw.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s not news that The Bloodline storyline is among the best storylines in WWE in a long time. The question is whether it’s going to be soon entered into the conversation as the best storyline in WWE history in the subjective sense of the quality of the subtle acting and long-arc approach.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick on camera. Graves was excited about the KO vs. Jey match. Patrick threw to a clip of “The Poison Pixie” Candice LeRae last month insulting Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky and then being attacked by them.

-Backstage, LeRae was filmed walking when suddenly Cathy Kelley leaped at her with a mic and asked how she feeling heading into tonight’s match against Kai. LeRae said she hadn’t been on Raw long when Damage CTRL attacked her and injured her. She stammered and then grabbed the mic and sternly introduced re-introduced herself and said with confidence and determination she’s taking Kai out tonight.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance, taking a detour through the crowd. Otis and Gable also made their entrance. [c]

-Byron interviewed Riddle and Elias. Riddle said they have great chemistry and it feels like they’ve been teaming forever. Elias said he sees himself more as a single artist, but he’s never held gold. The Usos walked in and said they’ll never win the tag titles. Elias challenged them for a title match. The Usos said they’d put their titles on the line against them anytime, anyplace. Solo was the last to leave and gave Elias and Riddle a dirty look.

(3) THE STREET PROFITS vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis)

They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Otis broke up Dawkins’ cover on Gable after a Silencer. Dawkins kicked Otis who rolled out of the ring. Gable then gave Dawkins a Dragon Screw followed by a German suplex into a bridge. Ford broke up the pin attempt. Everyone was down and slow to get up. Ford countered Otis’s suplex with a bodyslam, which the announcers marveled at. Ford got fired up as Graves said Ford is the real deal. Dawkins landed a spinebuster and then Ford landed a frog splash for the win.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action, as always, with these four.)

-Graves and Patrick threw to highlights of the U.S. Title match.

-They showed a serious Austin Theory walked in the back with the U.S. Title belt over his shoulder. [c]

-Theory made his ring entrance. He entered the ring and said “Who’s the kid now?” He said the fans said he had the worst Money in the Bank cash-in of all time. He said they called him stupid, “but who looks stupid now?” He held up his belt. Fans said, “You!” He said he beat Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins “at the same damn time.” He said that makes him a two-time United States Champion. He said he’s no longer the next big anything. He said he has arrived, so he is the “now and forever of WWE.” He said he is the face of Monday Night Raw. He said he has to deal with jealousy because everyone wants to be him. He said he is younger, stronger, better, and unescapable (sic). He said the Austin Theory Era starts now. Seth Rollins’ music interrupted him.

Seth sauntered out wearing a black translucent lace shirt and leggings and black shorts. Seth got in Theory’s face and said, “Shut your mouth and let them sing.” Fans picked up his song again. Theory asked what happens when someone so young who is so far ahead of everyone else in the industry that he makes “the once upon a time undisputed future look like the past”? Seth said Theory may have lucked his way into that U.S. Title, but it doesn’t change a damn thing because he knows deep down in his soul that Monday nights belong to him. Fans cheered. Fans sang Seth’s song some more. They stared at each other for a few seconds. Seth said he had one thing left to say to him. “Congratulations… kid.” Theory’s eyes bugged out. Seth asked what’s the matter. He said if he wants to hit him or fight him, they don’t have to wait. He said they could do it “right here, right now.” He cackled and then added, “Give it your best shot, kid.” He offered his chin as he closed his eyes. Theory hyperventilated. He said, “I’ll fight you, but on the champ’s time.” He said in Seth’s ear, “And I’m not a damn kid.” He left. Seth cackled.

Theory walked up to the entrance area, then turned and stared back at Seth. Seth soaked up fans singing his song. Theory held his belt in the air. Graves said it’s the old saying, “This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.” He said he hoped soon those two would collide for the U.S. Title.

-They went to Graves and Patrick on camera who previewed the Miz-Dexter Lumis match.

-A “WWE Investigates” feature aired with Byron Saxton recapping the storyline so far.

-Saxton approached Miz backstage and asked if he was carrying a bag of money. Miz said he was, and he said his hand has been reinjured. He said competing in that condition would go against any medical professional’s advice. Adam Pearce walked up and said it’s not even the same hand he has taped. Pearce said the match is taking place no matter what he says. Miz said before the show is over, he’ll be hearing from his lawyer. He conceded he’d fight Dexter, but his dream of being a WWE Superstar will be over.

-Dexter Lumis’s entrance theme played. He marched out in his blue jeans with that that vacant intense look in his eyes. Graves was beside himself in protest of Miz being forced into this match. Miz’s ring entrance then took place. “Why does Miz have to do this?” asked Graves. Miz turned to leave, but Pearce stepped out and ordered him to the ring. Miz told Pearce this is on him. Dexter was in Miz’s view at ringside, then suddenly he wasn’t. Pearce took Miz’s bag of money and walked to ringside. Dexter caught Miz with a clothesline at ringside and then threw him into the ring. Miz caught Dexter with a DDT as Dexter slithered into the ring.

(4) THE MIZ vs. DEXTER LUMIS – Anything Goes match

The ref called for the bell. Dexter sat up and Miz backed away. Dexter landed a Thesz Press and then beat up Miz at ringside. He tossed him into the ringside barricade as fans chanted, “We Want Tables!” Miz countered Dexter and went for a Skull Crushing Finale. Dexter blocked it and shoved Miz off the table into the time keeper’s area. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Miz twisted a head vice on Miz’s head. Dexter no-sold it and punched Miz. They fought over to the production tables. Miz took control and set up a TV on a table. He tried to get a “Miz TV!” chant going. Dexter threw Miz into the TV. Dexter leaped off the barricade with a flying elbow onto Miz’s chest, breaking the table. Dexter carried Miz back to the ring. Miz unfastened a middle turnbuckle pad and swung it back at Dexter. He missed. Miz set up a Skull Crushing Finale. Dexter blocked it, but Miz sent Dexter head-first into the exposed turnbuckle. He scored a near fall with his legs on the top rope. Miz played to the crowd. Dexter kipped up and then then put Miz in a side head vice. Miz tapped out frantically. “Welcome to WWE,” said Patrick.

WINNER: Lumis in 10:00.

[HOUR THREE]

-Pearce held up a contract for Dexter to sign. Dexter took the bag of money and looked in it. He began handing $100 bills to kids in the front row. He walked past the adults. One kid examined it skeptically. He broke the hearts of some kids when he walked past them. Miz then charged at Dexter and knocked him over. He yanked a bill away from one of the kids. Johnny Gargano superkicked Miz and then looked over and nodded at Dexter. Gargano plucked the bill away from Miz and gave it back to the kid, who smiled. Gargano raised Dexter’s arm.

-Graves and Patrick commented on highlights of the concourse brawl earlier.

-As Dakota Kai made her ring entrance, they cut to a split-screen break. LeRae attacked Kai from behind and dragged her to ringside. [c/ss]

(5) DAKOTA KAI vs. CANDICE LERAE

When Bayley and Iyo Sky came to ringside, WWE officials ordered her to the back. The match was joined in progress. A few minutes later, LeRae went for a dive through the ropes, but Kai kicked her. They cut to a break. [c]

Patrick said Kai is feeling the effects of the WarGames match from two days earlier. LeRae went for a springboard lionsault, but Kai moved. Kai made a comeback with a scorpion kick and scored a near fall. Graves said LeRae has been in wrestling a long time, but not at this level, but her passion has gotten her this far. LeRae and Kai battled on the ropes. LeRae landed a neckbreaker off the ropes for the clean win.

WINNER: LeRae in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kai hasn’t been portrayed as a top level wrestler, but a clean win by LeRae nonetheless sends the message to viewers she’s getting a push.)

-They cut to Jey doing push-ups backstage as Jimmy and Sami cheered him on. Solo stood behind them, arms crossed as usual. [c]

-Graves and Patrick threw to highlights of WarGames. Afterward Graves said Alexa Bliss and BIanca Belair are among those not medically cleared. (Graves tripped over his wording and showed a brief look of disgust with himself afterward.)

-Kelley interviewed Belair, Bliss, and Asuka backstage. Belair said she’s glad it all over between her and Bayley. She said Damage CTRL thought they could take over the Women’s Division, but they couldn’t. She said every plan Damage CTRL had ended up backfiring. She said they came together to win at WarGames. Asuka spoke gibberish frantically, cartoonishly. Kelley asked Bliss how she felt. Bliss was stared off with a distant look, then she snapped out of it and said Bianca was right and adding Becky was a great call. Belair looked quizzically at her.

-Kevin Owens made his ring entrance for the main event. [c]

(6) KEVIN OWENS vs. JEY USO (w/Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa)

The Usos ring entrance aired after the break. Graves talked about how weird it is seeing Sami and Jey on the same page. They fought at ringside a minute in. Owens landed a senton splash. KO then looked over at Solo. Graves said that battle should make everyone salivate. KO threw Jey back into the ring. Key caught KO with a high kick. KO fell to the floor as they cut to a partial split-screen break. [c/pss]

Back from the break, Owens DDT’d Jey. Graves said Jey spent 37 minutes in WarGames compared to KO’d 22 minutes. When KO went for a top rope senton, Jey lifted his knees, then popped up. Jey landed a backbreaker and scored a two count. They fought several more minutes. Jey took control and celebrated as they cut to another split-screen break. [c/ss]

KO fought back during the break and landed a top rope senton leading to a two count. Owens landed a fisherman’s buster off the top rope for a near fall a few minutes later. Patrick announced that the Usos would defend against Elias & Riddle next week. Owens landed a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Jey landed two superkicks and Owens kicked out. Graves was breathless in putting over how tough Owens was. Owens went for a stunner, but Jey escaped and superkicked Owens and scored a near fall. Sami and Jimmy were animated at ringside, protesting the ref not hitting the mat a third time. “This is all Kevin Owens knows!” exclaimed Graves. “Fight, Owens, fight!”

Owens blocked a superkick and connected with his own. Owens back gave out as he went for a Pop-up Powerbomb. Jey hit another superkick and Owens kicked out. “I don’t have words,” said Graves. “I don’t have answers. How the hell is Kevin Owens still in this battle.” Owens fended off Jimmy on the ring apron. Jey and KO fought on the ring apron. The ref pulled Jey away. Solo swept KO’s legs. Jey then leaped off the top rope, but Owens moved and then hit a Stunner for the three count.

WINNER: Owens in 21:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent TV main event. They really put over Owens, almost as if they have their eye on him being a challenger to Roman Reigns soon.)

