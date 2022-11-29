VIP AUDIO 11/28 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Jey vs. KO, The Bloodline celebrate unity, Seth-Theory segment, Becky Lynch returns to Raw, Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Miz vs. Dexter, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens in the main event, The Bloodline celebrate unity, a Seth Rollins-Austin Theory segment, Becky Lynch returns to Raw, Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Miz vs. Dexter, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO