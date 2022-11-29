FREE PODCAST 11/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: More Bloodline praise, mapping out Reigns’s future title defenses, Becky, Miz-Dexter, live callers, emails (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com. They begin with some gushing about The Bloodline story developments on Raw and overall in general. They speculate on Roman Reigns’s title defense schedule and when to pull the trigger on Sami Zayn breaking away. They cover other topics from Raw with live callers and emails including Miz vs. Dexter Lumis, the Seth Rollins-Austin Theory exchange, Becky Lynch’s performance compared to Bianca Belair, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO