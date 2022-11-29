VIP AUDIO 11/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: A Tale of Two Press Conferences – Comparing Levesque’s Survivor Series Q&A to Tony Khan’s Full Gear Q&A, plus newsy items from both (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss “A Tale of Two Press Conferences.” They compare Paul Levesque’s WWE Survivor Series Q&A to Tony Khan’s AEW Full Gear Q&A, including contrasting the philosophies on display in terms of the tone and breaking from storyline and on-air characters. Plus what news came out of the press conferences including the future of WarGames at Survivor Series, how Sami Zayn became a part of Bloodline instead of a brief guest star, how Saraya felt being back in a match, and much more. Plus, of course, some sidebars because it’s Rich and Wade.

