FREE PODCAST 12/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Looking ahead to Royal Rumble 2023, rumored matches, possible winners + plus a 2017 Best of Dailycast with Mike & Andrew talking Impact, Survivor Series, more (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue look ahead to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 including rumored matches and potential winners, and more.

Then in a bonus segment we present the five years ago episode of Mike McMahon & Andrew Soucek’s TNA Impact Post-show and previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow. They talk about the El Patron vs. Impact main event, the reported changes to Anthem’s Impact Wrestling contracts, and more with live callers mixed in. This week’s Top 3 was their Top 3 Best Moments of 2017 in Impact Wrestling. Then in their previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about the fallout from WWE’s Survivor Series and the nepotism that was the main event (but they really liked Brock vs. AJ). They also discuss how well the Broken Universe might do in WWE… And they might be the only two people not excited to see it.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO