VIP AUDIO 12/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-17-2004): Could another Monday Night War be brewing, how Nash & Hall are fitting in with TNA backstage, B.G. James’s rant, latest on WWE cutbacks, Arab-American gimmick (24 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 17, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics: The chances of another Monday Night War era coming off of some encouraging early returns for the TNA PPV buyrate and Best Damn Sport Show rating increases. Could it happen? Under what circumstances? How would it affect WWE wrestlers? What might prevent it from happening?… The latest on how Kevin Nash and Scott Hall are conducting themselves behind the scenes, and which has a better chance to be a productive draw for the promotion in the ring. Also, more details what B.G. James was and wasn’t upset about when he went on a rant last week after Nash’s interview ran long… The latest on WWE cutbacks… Thoughts on the Arab-American gimmick on Raw…

