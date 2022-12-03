FREE PODCAST 12/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with MJF plus Ex-WWE Creative John Carle (pt. 2 of 2): MJF talks MLW PPV match against Joey Ryan, Carle talks Vince pranks on private jet, dealing with Triple H, Cena, Heyman (188 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first segment of this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-30-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of his two-and-a-half hour interview with former WWE Creative Team member John Carle. This is the previously VIP-exclusive segment covering these topics:

Behind the scenes stories on Vince McMahon pranks on private jet.

What surprised him most about dealing with McMahon.

What were Triple H and Cena like to work with.

Paul Heyman during the WWE-ECW era, and much more.

Then in a bonus second interview from five years ago (12-3-2017), then-independent star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) talks about his upcoming match on Thursday’s MLW PPV against Joey Ryan. MJF breaks down the other MLW matches and his upcoming appearance for Combat Zone & Beyond Wrestling. Plus, Pat & Greg go over the weekend’s wrestling news and results, including the matches added to WWE Clash of Champions, whether Roman Reigns will win the Royal Rumble, whether we’ll get a women’s Rumble this year, and whether Matt Hardy’s broken gimmick can be effective in WWE.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO