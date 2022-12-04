VIP AUDIO 12/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-19-2004): Early talk of bringing back ECW brand, potential changes in WWE and TNA TV situations over the next year, Tough Enough contestant insider notes (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 19, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

More information added to the pot on the potential changes in the WWE and TNA TV situations over the next year.

A discussion of the jump in TV ratings for Raw and Smackdown this week.

A quick overview of the TNA Turning Point PPV line-up

Thoughts on Armageddon’s main event

Tough Enough Contestant insider notes

The talk of ECW being brought back as a brand

Plus an introduction to the new VIP Appendix’s ECW Section…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

