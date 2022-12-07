AEW star, Britt Baker, talks her responsibility to the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker, says that she has a big responsibility to grow the AEW women’s division.

In an interview with The Ringer, Baker talked about her history within AEW and what her future responsibilities are for the company moving forward.

“My name is etched all over the history books for AEW right now,” Baker said. “For the good, the bad, and the ugly, no matter what happens in the future, you can’t change what’s in the history books. I want to hopefully be on the rocket ship that takes AEW into outer space. I definitely have a ton of responsibility. I want to grow this women’s division into the best women’s division in the world, and I think we’re well on our way.

“When they called me and asked me to sign, I really took a leap of faith and I helped form the foundation of this massive, ginormous wrestling company now that competes with the other largest wrestling company in the world, so I think that being a part of the beginning of all that is something that I kind of have to really take a step back sometimes and think about.”

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women’s World Champion. She defeated Hikaru Shida at the 2021 Double or Nothing PPV event in Jacksonville. Baker recently lost to Saraya at Full Gear in November. It was Saraya’s first match since 2017. She had been retired due to major neck injuries suffered during her time with WWE.

