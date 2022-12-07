News Ticker

ROH Final Battle 2022 Tony Khan media call notes

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 7, 2022

ROH Final Battle Tony Khan media call notes
PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW President, Tony Khan, addressed members of the media and took questions around ROH Final Battle heading into the third ROH PPV event of the year under his ownership.

Khan started the media call by detailing the situation that unfolded between William Regal, AEW, and the WWE. Khan revealed that his mother underwent a major heart procedure, which opened his eyes to the request Regal was making, and thus created a situation where he could release Regal from his contract.

Khan discussed an ROH television deal, the ROH women’s division, FTR, and much more. Below are highlights of the full call. When available, the call audio will be available on the PWTorch YouTube channel.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan says he tries to limit ROH focus on AEW Dynamite

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*