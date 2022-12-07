ROH Final Battle 2022 Tony Khan media call notes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW President, Tony Khan, addressed members of the media and took questions around ROH Final Battle heading into the third ROH PPV event of the year under his ownership.

Khan started the media call by detailing the situation that unfolded between William Regal, AEW, and the WWE. Khan revealed that his mother underwent a major heart procedure, which opened his eyes to the request Regal was making, and thus created a situation where he could release Regal from his contract.

Khan discussed an ROH television deal, the ROH women’s division, FTR, and much more. Below are highlights of the full call. When available, the call audio will be available on the PWTorch YouTube channel.

Tony Khan addresses the William Regal status with AEW and says that he has a ton of respect for William Regal and starts by heading back to the All Out PPV. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says that he and the company needed to overhaul a lot of things in the company coming out of All Out. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan said that during the Grand Slam event, he was going through personal challenges and family challenges. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan reveals that his mother had a stroke in the lead up to Grand Slam #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony Khan says that William Regal asked AEW to not renew his contract at the end of the year, says that it was a complicated issue for the company. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan gives more info about his mother's health and says that doctors found a mark on her heart that caused the strokes, which led to surgery. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony Khan says that he spoke with William Regal while at the hospital visiting his mother. Khan says that Regal had good intentions about wanting to go back to WWE due to working with his son, credits thinking about his mother as reason to look at giving Regal the go ahead. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony Khan says he told William Regal that he would work with him and give him what he wanted despite the impact it would have on AEW as a company — he calls AEW a family first company. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan wishes Regal the best and says they've talked this week with both sides enjoying working with one another. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says there were a lot of happy endings surrounding the situation and says his mom is doing better. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says that after this week he will be limiting how much ROH will be on AEW shows. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says he'll address the future of ROH television after the #FinalBattle event this weekend. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says that Athena is a great talent and is doing some of her best work right now. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony Khan says that there is a connection between New Japan and ROH. Says he would consider letting Juice Robinson defend the title in New Japan if he beats Samoa Joe at #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says he has had discussions about Maria Kanellis being involved backstage with ROH. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony Khan talks very highly of Jade Cargill — really highlights her mainstream appeal and charisma and says she's a great champion for AEW. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says he was excited to bring Shane Taylor into ROH #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony Khan says there is a lot of crossover with folks who help with AEW and ROH creative. Khan confirms he is the creative head of both. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says he has a great appreciation of FTR. Says a lot of their stories this year have been thrown off due to people not being around. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says that tonight is a really big night for FTR. #AEWDynamite #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says there will be a lot of Christmas on the show the rest of the year. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says that FTR are MVP's of the first two ROH PPV's this year. He says he wants to see where they end up coming out of tonight ahead of any #FinalBattle developments surrounding them. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Khan says that after this year, Regal can head to WWE and coach, but that the deal doesn't allow for him to appear on screen. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

Tony says a shot of Regal with Triple H surprised him and was not in the spirit of how accommodating AEW has been with Regal. #FinalBattle — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 7, 2022

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan says he tries to limit ROH focus on AEW Dynamite