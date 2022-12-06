Tony Khan says he tries to limit ROH focus on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that he tries to limit Ring of Honor focus on AEW Dynamite to Ring of Jericho storyline that surrounds the first-ever AEW World Champion and current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Khan spoke about the integration of ROH into AEW and his strategy since purchasing ROH in March of 2022.

“One thing I’ve tried to do — I think we only have three hours of AEW TV a week — so I’ve tried to limit the Ring of Honor focus on ‘Dynamite’ to the Ring of Jericho,” Khan said of his ROH strategy. “I saw somebody saying they thought there was too much Ring of Honor on ‘Dynamite’ and I thought that was amusing, because there’s almost no Ring of Honor on ‘Dynamite’ in recent weeks except Chris Jericho and frankly Chris Jericho should be on any wrestling show in the world he wants to be on.”

Khan acknowledged that he has put more of an ROH focus on AEW Rampage, but says that move has been good for business.

“On ‘Rampage,’ we have had a variety of ROH wrestlers and it’s new wrestlers for AEW fans and I think that’s going to be good for our business, because these pay-per-view shows Ring of Honor has done have been really successful for us,” Khan said. “We’ve made good money and the grosses of those shows have been in line for what I paid for the entire business, so I would say it’s been a very successful relaunch.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The third ROH PPV event under Tony Khan will be Final Battle on Saturday afternoon

ROH Final Battle will take place on Saturday afternoon. Announced matches for the show include Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. If Castagnoli loses, he’ll have to join The Jericho Appreciation Society. Other matches include Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship and Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

CATCH-UP: WWE NXT PREVIEW 12/6: Final hype for NXT Deadline, Iron Survivor Challenge, a quick WWE Raw chat, more