A full preview with a live audience of this week’s episode of WWE NXT and a quick recap discussion on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.
NXT discussion topics include
- The Iron Survivor Challenge concept
- Possible winners of the last chance NXT Iron Survivor Challenge entry matches
- Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews go-home segment needs
- The pros and cons of Grayson Waller
