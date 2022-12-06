SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A full preview with a live audience of this week’s episode of WWE NXT and a quick recap discussion on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

NXT discussion topics include

The Iron Survivor Challenge concept

Possible winners of the last chance NXT Iron Survivor Challenge entry matches

Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews go-home segment needs

The pros and cons of Grayson Waller

