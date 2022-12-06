News Ticker

WWE NXT PREVIEW 12/6: Final hype for NXT Deadline, Iron Survivor Challenge, a quick WWE Raw chat, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 6, 2022

Full NXT preview
A full preview with a live audience of this week’s episode of WWE NXT and a quick recap discussion on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

NXT discussion topics include

  • The Iron Survivor Challenge concept
  • Possible winners of the last chance NXT Iron Survivor Challenge entry matches
  • Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews go-home segment needs
  • The pros and cons of Grayson Waller

