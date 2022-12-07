Ronda Rousey addresses mistake in WWE Survivor Series match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey said that she made a mistake during a key spot in her match against Shotzi at Survivor Series. During a stream on her YouTube channel, Rousey talked about the spot in detail and said she didn’t execute her move right because she was very focused on making sure Shotzi was safe.

The spot Rousey was referencing was a DDT while on the ring apron. The move looked sloppy and disjointed due to Rousey losing a hold on Shotzi, causing Shotzi to fall to the outside of the ring and her to slowly tumble off of the apron.

“I actually pitched that spot because I’ve loved that she does that,” Rousey said on her YouTube channel. “We couldn’t practice it in my ring because my ropes were too loose. And then we couldn’t practice it when we got to the arena because there was these big cages … It’s the first time I ever did it. I was really concerned with keeping Shotzi safe, and I made it look bad.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Ronda Rousey has been WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion since the WrestleMania Backlash PPV event in May. She is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main-eventers.

Rousey defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series to retain her championship. There is no indication as to who her next opponent and challenger will be.

