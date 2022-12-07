Richard Holliday announces cancer diagnosis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW star, Richard Holliday, announced on Tuesday that he has been battling cancer.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Holliday confirmed his battle with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma and talked openly about the diagnosis. “It was earth-shattering, devastating,” Holliday stated about hearing the news. “But I knew right then I needed to change my mindset. The mind powers the body, so I needed to stay positive. I was reassured by my doctor that I could beat this, and I believe I am going to beat this.

“Mentally, right now, I am ready. Physically, I know it’s going to take some time. But I will be back,” he said. “This process works as long as you stay positive and I’m going to beat it.”

I am going to beat cancer. https://t.co/qgNLdcMLmz — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) December 6, 2022

Over the summer, Holliday was embroiled in a blood feud with MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone. The former team collided on the Kings of Coliseum episode of MLW Fusion. Hammerstone defeated Holliday to retain his championship. Holliday confirmed in the interview that he’s been mostly in active since that match due to the diagnosis.

Top 5 Richard Holliday feuds

Throughout his career, Holliday has wrestled a who’s who of opponents throughout his career since 2015. Richard Holliday’s five top feuds include Hammerstone in MLW, the new Hart Foundation with current AEW World Champion, MJF, as a tag team partner, The Von Erichs, Savio Vega, and Teddy Hart.

