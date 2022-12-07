Austin Theory reportedly “apologetic” after WWE Raw match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Curren WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory, was reportedly very apologetic after his match on Monday Night Raw this week against Mustafa Ali.

Fightful Select is reporting that Theory and Ali didn’t have heat with one another after their match and that Theory took full responsible for a botch during a top rope hurricanrana that caused both men to awkwardly miss the move and crash to the mat. Both Ali and Theory were fine physically after the both and finished the match. Theory won the match via disqualification after Dolph Ziggler appeared and super kicked Theory in the face. Ali and Ziggler jawed back and forth with one another since Ziggler cost Ali a shot at Theory’s championship. While that happened, Theory attacked and dropped both men.

https://twitter.com/_Theory1/status/1600000101371584513

Austin Theory with a strong 2022 in WWE

Austin Theory has added quite a bit to his WWE resume in 2022. Earlier in the year he won the US Championship for the first time. He was also a protege of Vince McMahon before McMahon retired from the company due to sexual misconduct allegations. Over the summer, Theory won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and became the youngest Money in the Bank holder in history. Most recently, he won the United States Championship at Survivor Series in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Next week on WWE Raw, Rollins and Lashley will collide with the winner facing Theory for his championship.

CATCH-UP: WWE main roster tag team set for match at NXT Deadline