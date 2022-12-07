WWE main roster tag team set for match at NXT Deadline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The New Day will be heading to NXT Deadline and will face Pretty Deadly in a match for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

This week on NXT, Pretty Deadly held a special “Night Before Christmas” segment in the ring. During the segment, the duo declared themselves the greatest NXT tag team of all-time and bragged about beating every team there was to beat on the NXT roster. The New Day made a surprise appearance on the show and confronted Pretty Deadly before challenging them to a match. Both teams got a little physical in the ring and the New Day stood tall. Later in the show, the match was made official for NXT Deadline.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1600310786248810496

The New Day were once the longest reigning tag team champions in the history of WWE. Earlier in November, The Usos broke their record. This past Friday on Smackdown, Kofi Kingston lost to the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, in a singles match.

Matches scheduled for the NXT Deadline PLE

NXT Deadline will air live on Peacock on Saturday December 10. Announced matches for the show include the first-ever men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches. The men’s match will feature Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, Axiom, and Grayson Waller. The women’s match will feature Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Kiana James. The show will also feature Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship, and Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn.

