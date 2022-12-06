Sasha Banks files for key trademark

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks has filed to trademark her real name, Mercedes Varnado.

According to Wrestling Inc, Banks’ trademark on her name is for, “entertainment services regarding live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician, and entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling, including wrestling contests, wrestling exhibits, performances, and live appearances.”

Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw in May. She has not been seen on WWE television or on any other wrestling show since the walkout.

Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game

Sasha Banks and WWE reportedly discussing new contract

Reports indicate that Sasha Banks and WWE have discussed a return to the company and a new contract, but that the situation is muddy between both sides at this time. Banks walked out of the company with Naomi and while both were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Banks appeared at the C2E2 event in Chicago earlier this year under the name Mercedes Varnado. There is no indication as to whether or not Banks will continue her career away from the WWE. Last month, trademark filings for “Mercdes Mone,” “Mone’ Talks,” “Bank Mone,'” and “Statement Maker” were made, but it is unknown whether those are tied to Banks.

Sasha Banks is a former WWE Smackdown and Raw Women’s Champion. She’s also a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

