VIP AUDIO 12/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-23-2004): Tons more details on Holly-Dupree incident at house show, backstage details on Dusty introducing himself as new booker, Vince’s big raise (24 min.)

Another big dose of insider info on the Bob Holly’s attack on Rene Dupree during a match at Sunday night’s Syracuse, N.Y. house show, including two of the main issues that made Holly upset at Dupree, how other wrestlers feel, and how management is divided over the situation.

Tons of backstage notes on Dusty Rhodes’s first night as booker in TNA. Jerry Jarrett introduced him, Bob Ryder spoke about changes, and then Dusty gave a rallying speech to the wrestlers. We’ll detail what was said and what the reaction of TNA wrestlers is so far. Plus, what was Jeff Jarrett’s mood? How were Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Randy Savage, and Jeff Hardy acting behind the scenes? What did Dusty say to X Division wrestlers when he met with them specifically about changes he has in mind? What does all of this mean for TNA in general?

A defense, or at least an explanation, for Vince McMahon giving himself millions of dollars in a raise through dividends when times are tough financially for WWE.

