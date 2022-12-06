VIP AUDIO 12/6 – The Fix Flashback (12-2-2015): Is WWE biz going to plummet? Would TNA benefit more from Jim Ross or Jay Briscoe? What would still translate from Monday Night War era? Plus Charlotte-Becky angle, Nikki Promo School, Foley, Indy Darlings (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 2, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- Is WWE biz going to plummet?
- Is Mick Foley on target with criticism?
- Should Vince McMahon be so dismissive of the so-called Indy Favorites?
- What worked and didn’t work in the Monday Night War era and what translates to improving today’s business?
- How often should titles be defended
- Nikki Bella Promo School
- Dissecting the Eva Marie-Bayley segment
- Reviewing the Charlotte-Becky Lynch angle.
- Looking at the direction of TNA and the stars they could push as they start on a new network in 2016.
- Who would be more valuable to TNA – Jim Ross or Jay Briscoe?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply