VIP AUDIO 12/6 – The Fix Flashback (12-2-2015): Is WWE biz going to plummet? Would TNA benefit more from Jim Ross or Jay Briscoe? What would still translate from Monday Night War era? Plus Charlotte-Becky angle, Nikki Promo School, Foley, Indy Darlings (94 min.)

VIP AUDIO 12/6 – The Fix Flashback (12-2-2015):

December 6, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 2, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Is WWE biz going to plummet?
  • Is Mick Foley on target with criticism?
  • Should Vince McMahon be so dismissive of the so-called Indy Favorites?
  • What worked and didn’t work in the Monday Night War era and what translates to improving today’s business?
  • How often should titles be defended
  • Nikki Bella Promo School
  • Dissecting the Eva Marie-Bayley segment
  • Reviewing the Charlotte-Becky Lynch angle.
  • Looking at the direction of TNA and the stars they could push as they start on a new network in 2016.
  • Who would be more valuable to TNA – Jim Ross or Jay Briscoe?

