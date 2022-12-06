VIP AUDIO 12/6 – The Fix Flashback (12-2-2015): Is WWE biz going to plummet? Would TNA benefit more from Jim Ross or Jay Briscoe? What would still translate from Monday Night War era? Plus Charlotte-Becky angle, Nikki Promo School, Foley, Indy Darlings (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 2, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Is WWE biz going to plummet?

Is Mick Foley on target with criticism?

Should Vince McMahon be so dismissive of the so-called Indy Favorites?

What worked and didn’t work in the Monday Night War era and what translates to improving today’s business?

How often should titles be defended

Nikki Bella Promo School

Dissecting the Eva Marie-Bayley segment

Reviewing the Charlotte-Becky Lynch angle.

Looking at the direction of TNA and the stars they could push as they start on a new network in 2016.

Who would be more valuable to TNA – Jim Ross or Jay Briscoe?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO