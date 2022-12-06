FREE PODCAST 12/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-7-2017) Keller & Powell: Dissecting Roman’s WWE Network “Straight to the Source” interview and trying to pinpoint what he was getting wrong, Bryan-Shane, Final Battle, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-7-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They dissected the Roman Reigns interview on WWE Network’s new “Straight to the Source” program, 205 Live live events, the Daniel Bryan-Shane McMahon storyline, ROH Final Battle and whether Cody Rhodes vs. Dalton Castle was a worthy PPV main event, some Impact talk, and more including Mailbag questions.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO