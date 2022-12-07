Tony Khan teases ROH television news after Final Battle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan teased news of a television deal for Ring of Honor during the Final Battle 2022 media call on Wednesday afternoon.

On the call, Khan was asked about the current state of negotiations regarding a TV deal for ROH. Khan answered by saying that he would be limiting the ROH content seen on AEW programming after Final Battle. Khan said he has two amazing companies, that AEW has to come first, but ROH is also important. Khan then said that he would have more to say about the ROH TV future after Final Battle on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Khan purchased ROH in March of 2022. He has run two PPV’s as the company’s owner — Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July. Both of those events set ROH company records for PPV buys. Final Battle 2021 was the final ROH PPV under previous ownership. That event was headlined by Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship.

ROH Final Battle will air live on PPV on Saturday December 10.

ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV match card

Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli – ROH World Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson – ROH TV Championship

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez – ROH Women’s World Championship

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta – ROH Pure Championship

Swerve in the Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

