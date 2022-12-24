12/21 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Marti Belle vs. Mazzerati, Allie Recks vs. Alex Gracia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 27: HEX MARKS THE SPOT

DECEMBER 21, 2022

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Sam Leterna

Gabby LaSpisa was backstage with Marti Belle. She asked about the possibility of Tasha Steelz getting involved in her match against Mazzerati tonight. Luckily, Allysin Kay is always close behind Belle as well.

-Earlier today, LaSpisa was with Allie Recks. She met Alex Gracia years ago and they’ve shared locker rooms. Tonight they finally stand across the ring from each other. Pink is cool but she’s going to show her how quickly things can turn black and blue.

-Opening theme.

(1) ALEX GRACIA vs. ALLIE RECKS

Fast-paced joshi-style action to start. Gracia took Recks down in the corner and was a little arrogant with her showboating, which the crowd seemed unsure how to respond to. Gracia remained in control and leveled Recks with a springboard crossbody. The commentators acknowledged Gracia seeming a little proud of herself. Recks caught Gracia with a draping lungblower for a two-count. Recks blocked a tiger feint kick and went for one of her own. She connected but Gracia kicked out at two. A headscissors from Recks turned into a pin and it was enough for a quick three.

WINNER: Allie Recks in 6:16.

-Gracia admitted it was close but smiled as she exited.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This one really could have gone either way but Gracia leaning slightly heel, presumably just for the duration of this match, seemed to point to a Recks win. This was breezy but fun and deserved a lot more energy than the almost-entirely-male crowd gave it. Considering it’s Chicago and the home venue of Shimmer, it’s been disappointing to see how thin and quiet the crowd has been. I’ve been to much busier and louder shows in Toronto and Pittsburgh with half the notable names on the show that WWA has booked.)

(2) MARTI BELLE vs. MAZZERATI (w/Tasha Steelz)

Belle with a big body slam and a penalty kick that sent Mazzerati scrambling into her partner’s protection at ringside. Steelz grabbed Belle’s foot on the apron, allowing Mazzerati to take the advantage. She also choked Mazzerati over the rope, which prompted Allysin Kay to make her way to ringside.

Belle fired up and connected with a discus forearm. Hip check to Mazzerati in the corner. Belle avoided a kick but ate a palm strike. Steelz ran through the ring, Kay outcried, and Mazzerati rolled up Belle with a hook of the tights.

WINNER: Mazzerati in 6:30.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This was Belle’s first singles match for WWA. Of the 39 different wrestlers who have competed for WWA now, the only name on that list to have not wrestled a singles match is Willow Nightingale.)

-Kay took a mic and said it was not about to go down like that. Belle invited them into the ring and dropped the b-word. Belle called them chicken. The crowd half-heartedly chanted “chicken.” (Embarrassing stuff all around.) The heels of course reluctantly made their way back to the ring.

(3) MAZZERATI & TASHA STEELZ vs. THE HEX (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay)

Kay and Mazzerati started. A boot leveled Mazzerati so Steelz came in. She ate one too. Tag to Mazzerati, who started locking up with Steelz despite Steelz never actually tagging in. The Hex double-teamed Steelz with quick tags. The heels eventually took control of Belle. Kay got the hot tag. Springboard bulldog from Steelz. Steelz ordered Mazzerati around, allowing Kay to take out with Mazzerati with a kick. Belle jumped in to hit Steelz with Hex Marks The Spot.

WINNERS: The Hex in 5:27.

-The Hex celebrated and left. Steelz sat in the ring, shaking her head at Mazzerati. They left together regardless.

-Cameras tried to catch up with both teams as they came through the curtain. The Hex said they’re always better together. Steelz wouldn’t talk to the camera and told Mazzerati she needed to focus on herself right now. She walked off.

(Pageot’s Perspective: From the first announcement of the singles match, you could have probably predicted “heel cheats to win, leading to an impromptu tag match, which the faces win.” It’s a tried-and-true formula. The Hex are now 3-0 in WWA. Steelz is also 3-0 in singles matches, with commentary pointing out this was her first time being pinned in WWA. The post-match was a little intriguing in that Steelz didn’t just immediately lay out Mazzerati or walk out on her. They’re not an established team by any means, having only formed in September, one week after Steelz insulted her makeup and beat her in a match, so they could have quickly blown that up here and moved on. We’ll see where this goes and if it leads to a face turn for either woman. We’ll also see if WWA can dig up any credible teams to face The Hex. There’s a real dearth of all-women tag teams on the indies right now but Renegade Twins and Bougie Reality are two names potentially out there.)