FREE PODCAST 12/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Lilly: Final Cena return hype, Bray Wyatt story progression, Christmas Street Fight discussion, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emailers. Discussion points include grading the final hype for John Cena’s appearance next week, Raquel Rodriguez as a challenger to Ronda Rousey, women’s division depth, Christmas Street Fight silliness, holiday episode expectations, Bray Wyatt, and more. Enjoy!

