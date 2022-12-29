FREE PODCAST 12/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado: Match six in the Elite-Death Triangle series, Starks promo, Joe vs. Wardlow, new era teases, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with thoughts on match six in the Elite vs. Death Triangle series and whether this is setting up Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks for a more valuable role in 2023. Then they talk about every other segment including Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow, the Ricky Starks promo, the Acclaimed video, and more.

