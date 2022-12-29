VIP AUDIO 12/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Joe defends against Wardlow, Moxley & Claudio vs. Top Flight, Elite vs. Death Triangle match six, Starks promo, Danielson vs. Ethan Page, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Samoa Joe defending against Wardlow, Jon Moxley & Claudio vs. Top Flight, The Elite vs. Death Triangle match six, a Ricky Starks promo in response to a Chris Jericho promo, Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, and more.

