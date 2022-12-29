News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/28 – East Coast Cast #606 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss year-end poll results and more in the final episode of the East Coast Cast (102 min.)

December 29, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, it’s a clip show, sort of! Cam and Trav run down the results of the East Coast Cast year-end poll featuring WWE and AEW matches, MVP’s, wrestlers of the year, and more. Who ran away with their results? Who didn’t even get half of a percentage?! Cameron says his goodbyes to the ECC audience after seven great years with the brand only to be bigfooted by Travis minutes later who announces this is the final East Coast Cast! Thank you, everyone.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*