VIP AUDIO 12/28 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk ending the live ECC show, WWE trolls AEW, Wardlow treated like a chump, Max Caster disses Jeff Jarrett, more (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of VIP, Rich and Trav discuss the thought process behind ending the live ECC show. Travis explains why he didn’t want to continue with the live show after Cam’s departure. WWE trolls AEW by breaking news of a particular new signing during Dynamite’s main event. Rich gives a recap of tonight’s TV offering from AEW, which included Wardlow being treating like a chump. Starting next week, AEW will alter how they shoot and produce their TV shows. Max Caster dissed Jeff Jarrett so hard, Jeff’s wife got on Twitter for hours arguing with fans. Travis reads from a wrestling breaking newz (with a “Z”) site. Travis smashes his reading challenge goal for the year. The guys catch up on the mailbag.

