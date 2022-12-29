WWE reportedly signs Dragon Lee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has reportedly signed former New Japan Pro Wrestling, AAA, and Ring of Honor star, Dragon Lee, to a contract.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Lee signed a contract a few weeks ago and that he’ll be starting with the company on an NXT style deal. The report indicates that Lee will be making more money under this deal than he was in Mexico.

WWE has announced the signing and has not revealed when Lee will be making his debut on television. Fightful is reporting that WWE saw Dragon Lee while working a few dates for AEW this year. Lee pushed for WWE to sign his brother, Dralistico, to a contract as well, but WWE only took Lee.

Dragon Lee is a former ROH Television Champion and Tag Team Champion. He is also a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

