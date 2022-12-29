SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens says that he was flattered to be chosen to work with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, but that he still doesn’t fully know about how the match came together.

Owens spoke with the New York Post and discussed the match in detail, revealing that Austin, Vince McMahon, and Bruce Pritchard all said he was the best choice for that spot on the card.

“I still don’t have a full grasp on how that happened,” Owens said of the match with Austin. “All I know is I was told by several people, from Steve to Vince McMahon to Bruce Prichard, it couldn’t have been anybody other than you — meaning me — with Steve. I’m not sure who suggested it, who asked for it or how it came about. One day I’ll find out. But the point is that it’s extremely flattering to me that those three all thought I was the best choice. There’s really no higher compliment than that for me. “It doesn’t get any better than that. I said it the day after the match: It’s all downhill from here.”

At WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens welcomed Austin to the Kevin Owens Show in the main event segment of night one. Austin and Owens talked a bit before Owens challenged Austin to a match. Austin accepted right away and the two men brawled all over AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Austin won the match with a Stunner. It was the first time Austin wrestled a true match since retiring at WrestleMania 19.

Steve Austin keeps the door open for WrestleMania 39 return

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin says he’s feeling 100% coming out of WrestleMania 38 and to “never say never” about future WWE work. In an interview on the Brewbound Podcast, Austin discussed his WrestleMania return in detail and left the door open for involvement at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year.

“I am 100 percent,” Austin said of his health coming out of WrestleMania 38. “I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day, but I am back home in Nevada. Saturday I was 100%, and then, of course, I went back into action on Sunday. Did a little bit of extra physicality as part of the show. It was just an exciting time for me to go back to a business that I really, really love.”

