Tommaso Ciampa injury update

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly still recovering from an injury to his hip.

Fightful is reporting that Ciampa does in fact have a hip injury and it was one that had bothered him for nearly a year before he took time off to deal with it. Ciampa last appeared on Monday Night Raw in September. The report does not indicate how severe the injury to Ciampa is and does not give a potential timetable as to when he could return to the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa is multiple-time NXT Champion. During his time on the main roster, he has been on the side of The Miz. The Miz most recently defeated Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match to earn all his money from Lumis back. During the match, Bronson Reed interfered and helped Miz win the match.

Reed is a former NXT North American Champion. He was released from WWE in 2021 and appeared for Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and various independent promotions as Jonah. The highlight of his time away from WWE was a win over Kazuchika Okada during the G1 Climax tournament.

Full results from the 12/27 episode of NXT

Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh

Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade

Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

Lyra Valkyeria defeated Lash Legend

The Schism defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo to retain the NXT North American Championship

