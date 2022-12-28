VIP AUDIO 12/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-17-2004): Fallout from Miz-Puder Tough Enough finale, chances for ECW reunion, why Lawler ripped ECW so much, Triple H’s obsession with Rock, HBK’s pending return, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The public comments made by Daniel Puder, Paul Heyman, Triple H, and Al Snow, with a breakdown of what’s really being said, what’s intended, and who’s full of it. Also, why the best thing that ever happened to Mike Mizanin’s wrestling career may be coming up short in Tough Enough, what Daniel Puder’s reputation is and how he didn’t help himself on Smackdown

The chances of an ECW reunion PPV and the prospects for it blowing away everything as Heyman suggested it would.

Why Jerry Lawler ripped on ECW so much

Quick hits on Shawn Michaels’s pending return and what that means for the Raw babyface roster

The whole health care coverage theme on Smackdown

Triple H’s obsession with Rock

TNA’s February and March PPVs

