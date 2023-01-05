FREE PODCAST 1/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-3-2018) Keller & Solomon: Bryan’s big announcement, Styles vs. Sami, Shane-Bryan, on-site correspondent, mailbag (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-3-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon of “Solomonster Sounds Off” to talk about WWE Smackdown including the reaction to Daniel Bryan’s big announcement for A.J. Styles at the end of the show, Styles vs. Sami Zayn, the latest with Shane McMahon and Bryan, the Women’s Division situation, U.S. Title developments, and more with an on-site correspondent from Orlando and the Mailbag. There is an exclusive VIP Extra extended mailbag section recorded after the main show ended.
