News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince McMahon’s powerplay, WrestleKingdom review, Ben Askren book review, Cena’s return, AEW vs. NXT ratings, TV reviews (145 min.)

January 5, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Vince McMahon’s move to try to regain power in WWE and is it likely to succeed?
  • Full review of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 17 and New Year’s Dash
  • Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the Hangman Page-Jon Moxley segment, the MJF-Bryan Danielson segment, and Darby’s TNT Title win over Samoa Joe.
  • The disappointing first 2023 Dynamite rating for AEW and how it compares to a year ago, plus comparisons of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA year over year.
  • Full review of NXT.
  • Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with the big John Cena tag match and Charlotte’s return and quick victory over Ronda Rousey.
  • Ratings discussion about the heavily-hyped WWE Smackdown.
  • A review of Ben Askren’s new MMA career memoire “Funky.”

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*