VIP AUDIO 1/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince McMahon’s powerplay, WrestleKingdom review, Ben Askren book review, Cena’s return, AEW vs. NXT ratings, TV reviews (145 min.)

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Vince McMahon’s move to try to regain power in WWE and is it likely to succeed?
- Full review of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 17 and New Year’s Dash
- Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the Hangman Page-Jon Moxley segment, the MJF-Bryan Danielson segment, and Darby’s TNT Title win over Samoa Joe.
- The disappointing first 2023 Dynamite rating for AEW and how it compares to a year ago, plus comparisons of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA year over year.
- Full review of NXT.
- Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with the big John Cena tag match and Charlotte’s return and quick victory over Ronda Rousey.
- Ratings discussion about the heavily-hyped WWE Smackdown.
- A review of Ben Askren’s new MMA career memoire “Funky.”
