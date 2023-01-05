VIP AUDIO 1/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince McMahon’s powerplay, WrestleKingdom review, Ben Askren book review, Cena’s return, AEW vs. NXT ratings, TV reviews (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Vince McMahon’s move to try to regain power in WWE and is it likely to succeed?

Full review of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 17 and New Year’s Dash

Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the Hangman Page-Jon Moxley segment, the MJF-Bryan Danielson segment, and Darby’s TNT Title win over Samoa Joe.

The disappointing first 2023 Dynamite rating for AEW and how it compares to a year ago, plus comparisons of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA year over year.

Full review of NXT.

Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with the big John Cena tag match and Charlotte’s return and quick victory over Ronda Rousey.

Ratings discussion about the heavily-hyped WWE Smackdown.

A review of Ben Askren’s new MMA career memoire “Funky.”

