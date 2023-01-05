FREE PODCAST 1/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review IWTV’s Wrestival featuring T4 Summit for inaugural IWTV Tag Team Championships, a gauntlet for IWTV World Title, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, the tag team of Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland go tag-team-centric with IWTV’S T4 Territory Tag Team Tournament from the 2022 Wrestival in Worchester, Massachusetts, with eight teams vying for the titles, including Violence is Forever, Brick City Boys, To Infinity and Beyond, Miracle Generation, Culture Inc., The Heaven, and MSP, as well as the eight-person gauntlet match to crown the new IWTV World Champion. Chris also furthers the Hashi Agenda when they take a foray into New Japan to watch Bishimon challenging FTR for the IWGP Tag Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 17. For VIP listeners, they check out two more main events from the massive Wrestival – Motor City Machine Guns vs. American Wolves from Prestige Wrestling and Alec Price vs. B3cca in a “fans bring the weapons” match from Beyond Wrestling.

