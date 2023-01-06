VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon wants back in and might have the power to force his way back, what’s his case for his return, does he want creative control again, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a deep look at the news that Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE. Does he have the power to force his way back? What’s his case for his return? Does he want creative control again? Where do Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque fit in? Is this “Succession” in real life? How is the media covering this so far? And more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO