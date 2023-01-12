ROH announces next PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH will return to PPV for Supercard of Honor on March 31 during WrestleMania weekend. The event will take place in Los Angeles, the host city for WrestleMania 39.

On Friday March 31st professional wrestling fans from around the world will descend on Los Angeles for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor LIVE from the Galen Center at USC. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan 27 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/5SCbncrUSM — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 12, 2023

ROH returned from hiatus with Supercard of Honor in 2022. Tony Khan purchased the company shortly before the event. This announcement doesn’t indicate how ROH will be offering the event to customers. The company announced the return of HonorClub and revealed that weekly content would appear on that service, but nothing official has hit as of this time.

Tickets for Supercard of Honor will go on-sale on Friday January 27. No matches have been announced for the show at this time.

ROH’s previous PPV event was Final Battle in December. On that show, The Briscoes defeated FTR in a Dog Collar Match to become ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Full ROH Final Battle 2022 results

Ring of Honor Final Battle 2022 was the third ROH PPV of the year on Saturday night. Final Battle featured two main event matches — Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the World Championship and The Briscoes vs. FTR in a Dog Collar Match for the World Tag Team Championships. In both instances titles changed hands with Castagnoli defeating Jericho to become world champion and The Briscoes beating FTR to regain the tag titles for the 13th time.

CATCH-UP: The Young Bucks reveal they were asked to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17