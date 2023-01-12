FREE PODCAST 1/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon: Elite win Best of Seven, MJF talks, Hangman pins Mox, Jungle Boy & Hook, live callers (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mike McMahon to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with a reaction to The Elite beating Death Triangle to win the Best of Seven Series, the disappointing Ricky Starks and Action Andretti promo, the pros and cons of MJF’s approach to heel promos, Hook & Jungle Boy as a team, Toni Storm’s push and the absence of Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné, and most importantly the new matching ring apron and banners. The show is filled with live callers. Then in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the Mailbag segment on a variety of topics.

